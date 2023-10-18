Nuh violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan granted regular bail

Six people were killed in the incident and the ensuing communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram as the violence spilt over.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 10:51 pm IST
Nuh Violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 2-day police remand
Congress MLA Mamman Khan.

Nuh: A court here on Wednesday granted regular bail to Congress MLA Mamman Khan in two cases linked to the July 31 Nuh violence.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Khan, who was arrested on September 15, was released on interim bail on October 3.

Also Read
Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets interim bail

The court had granted Khan interim bail till October 18 in two cases registered at Nagina police station, and on Wednesday he got regular bail in both the cases, police said, adding he was accused of provoking people and inciting violence.

MS Education Academy

Four FIRs were registered against the Ferozepur Jhirka MLA. He had earlier been granted bail in two other cases by another court here, his counsel Tahir Hussain Devla said.

Devla said that the hearing on Wednesday was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma.

“After hearing on regular bail plea (of the legislator), the court granted regular bail to him in the two cases,” said Devla.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31.

Six people were killed in the incident and the ensuing communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram as the violence spilt over.

The Congress’ Haryana unit had earlier alleged that the MLA’s arrest was a “political witch-hunt” and demanded a judicial probe into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th October 2023 10:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button