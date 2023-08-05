Nuh violence: Over dozen medical shops razed down in ‘bulldozer justice’

Demolition of ‘illegal’ constructions continued for the third day as the Nuh administration bulldozed over a dozen medical shops in Haryana on Saturday morning, August 5.

The demolition occurred at the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College where, according to an NDTV report, pharmacies opposite the college entrance were targetted. Incidentally, these shops have been in existence for many years.

Local MLA and Congress leader, Aftab Ahmed, has protested against such action.

“In Nuh, it is not only the houses of the poor that are being demolished, but the faith and trust of the common people are being destroyed as well. Villagers have said that houses and shops were demolished today, by giving notice in back date of one month. Government is taking the wrong action to hide administrative failures, this is repressive policy,” he tweeted along with a video of the demolition.

#नूंह में ये महज ग़रीबों के मकान ही नहीं ढहाए जा रहे बल्कि आम जन के विश्वास, भरोसे को गिराया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आज महीने पुरानी बैक डेट में नोटिस देकर आज ही मकान दुकान गिरा दिये।

सरकार प्रशासनिक विफलताओं को छुपाने के लिए गलत कारवाई कर रही है, ये दमनकारी नीति है। pic.twitter.com/U7DOLisTUN — Ch Aftab Ahmed MLA (@Aftabnuh) August 4, 2023

Since communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31, Muslim migrant workers have left the district and surrounding areas especially Gurugram fearing for their lives. Reports suggest that around 50 to 60 structures in different areas have been demolished so far.

Meanwhile, Hindus residing in the Nuh district have denied any communal tension between their Muslim neighbours, adding they have lived in harmony and brotherhood for many years.

“This ongoing violence is the work of outsiders. Nuh is a peace-loving district,” said one Karan Singh.

“None of us are troubled by the other. We have always maintained peace between our Muslim brothers. This is the work of the government,” said another Hindu man.

The previous day, more than 200 shanties of “illegal” immigrants, who were reportedly involved in the July 31 violent clashes were demolished, in Nuh’s Tauru area. According to the administration, the residents were ‘illegal migrants from Bangladesh’.

#Haryana:Bulldozers continue to demolish in Mewat's Nuh



Yesterday 250 houses were demolished in Nuh's Tauru today the demolition drive continued near Nuh's Nalhar area



The houses are termed as illegal properties owned by illegal Bangladeshi migrantspic.twitter.com/z6ozpA0Qr9 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) August 4, 2023

Also Read Over 200 ‘illegal’ shanties of accused in Nuh violence demolished

On Friday, August 4, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed that the Nuh violence was ‘pre-planned’. “Nearly 202 people have been arrested so far and 80 taken into preventive detention in connection with the clashes,” he said.

When enquired if the administration will resort to bulldozing the properties of the culprits, he quipped “Ilaj mein bulldozer bhi ek karavayi hai (bulldozer is part of the treatment).”

Background of Nuh violence

Violence broke out during a Shobha Yatra, organised by the Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh and surrounding areas such as Sohna, which turned communal after stones were pelted between two religious community members.

Another reason behind the violence was a video posted by Bajrang Dal member and infamous cow vigilante Monu Manesar on his social media account asking Hindutva believers to participate in the yatra in large numbers.

Monu Manesar is the prime accused for the murder of two Muslim brothers- Junaid and Nasir – who were kidnapped and charred to death this year. On February 16, the burnt bodies of the brothers were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. They were abducted on suspicion of cow smuggling. Since then, Manesar has been evading the police from both Rajasthan and Haryana, and they have not been able to arrest him.

As the violence escalated with reports of arson, over 2500 Hindu devotees, including women and children, took shelter in a nearby temple.

Internet services have been suspended till August 5 and Section 144 prohibitory orders were imposed in Nuh as well as surrounding Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram districts.