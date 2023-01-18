Numaish 2023: Hyderabad’s Dobara plans special visit for elderly citizens on Jan 19

Hyderabad: Dobara, a city-based non-profit organisation for the elderly, is organising a special age-friendly visit to the All India Industrial Exhibition-Numaish at Nampally on January 19.

The old aged people who have limited mobility or those physically challenged will be able to have a day full of memories at the exhibition with the help of youngsters.

Founder of Dobara, Mateen Ansari said, “Along with the exhibition committee we have managed to get a date and time for seniors to visit the exhibition, we have arranged exclusive parking and wheelchair facilities for the seniors.”

A young volunteer will be accompanying each elder through the visit in order to inculcate human values of empathy and kindness among the youngsters and prepare them to help elders, added the founder.

Almost 50 wheelchairs were arranged for the elderly people so that they enjoy their visit to the exhibition in comfort.