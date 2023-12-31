Numaish 2024: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for 45 days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have issued an advisory for 45-day traffic restrictions in and around Nampally in view of the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition to be held at the Exhibition Grounds starting on January 1, 2024.

The move is aimed to facilitate smoother traffic flow and add to public safety, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sreenivasa Reddy said.

The restrictions on the movement of vehicles and certain routes include diverting RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles from SA Bazaar and Jambagh towards Abids Junction, instead of Nampally. There will also be a rerouting of vehicles from the Police Control Room & Basheer Bagh towards Abids via AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue.

Traffic police will also redirect heavy and medium-sized motor vehicles from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Darussalam and Ek Minar, Nampally, through Alaska Junction and are changing the route of vehicles from Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) to move towards Begum Bazar, City College, and Nayapool, instead of Afzalgunj or Abids.

The restriction will also involve diverting heavy and medium motor vehicles, including RTC buses from Moosa Bowli/Bhadurpura, to travel via City College towards Nayapool & MJ Market, Hyderabad police said in an advisory.

To further ease congestion and parking issues during Numaish, Hyderabad police urged people to opt for RTC Buses and Hyderabad Metro Rail services.