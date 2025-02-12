Numaish last days: 7 Things to buy under Rs 500 before it ends

Hyderabad’s beloved All India Industrial Exhibition aka Numaish is coming to an end. And like every year, shoppers are not ready to let it go, making last-minute visits to grab their favourite finds before the stalls shut down. Numaish has been a haven for finding everything from unique gifts to seasonal essentials, and with just days left, the race is on to snag the best deals. However, with a plethora of items at budget-friendly prices, there’s no shortage of things to take home.

Whether you’re a bargain hunter, a souvenir collector, or just someone who loves exploring hidden gems, Numaish has plenty to offer without burning a hole in your pocket. However, with countless stalls and an overwhelming variety of products, it can be hard to find good quality items amidst the chaos. That’s where we step in! Siasat.com has carefully curated a list of must-buy items under Rs 500, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Best buys under Rs. 500 at Numaish

1. Oxidized jewellery

One of the most iconic things to buy at Numaish, oxidized jewellery is a crowd favorite. Prices start as low as Rs 100 and don’t exceed Rs 500, making it an affordable yet stylish addition to your collection. Whether you’re looking for statement earrings, chunky bangles, or antique-style necklaces, these jewellery stalls have everything.

2. Juttis

A must-buy every year, these traditional handcrafted juttis are both fashionable and comfortable. Most stalls are selling them at around Rs 350, making them a steal deal for footwear lovers.

3. Chikankari kurtis

This year, short Chikankari kurtis have been spotted at various stalls for Rs 400. Perfect for casual wear or layering, they bring a touch of elegance to any wardrobe.

4. Khadi cotton tops

A trending addition this year, Khadi cotton tops have taken over the stalls. Priced at Rs 400 or Rs 500, these tops are lightweight, breathable, and can be bought for even less if you’re good at bargaining.

5. Jaipur’s blue pottery mugs

For those who love unique home décor, Mughal Crockery is selling Jaipur’s famous blue pottery mugs starting at Rs 250. These handcrafted pieces add a vibrant touch to any kitchen.

6. Trending candy bags

A major trend this year, candy bags can be found at almost every stall, priced mostly at Rs 400. Their quirky designs and compact size make them a fun fashion statement.

7. Kashmiri sling bags

Kashmiri fashion is a must-have in any girl’s wardrobe, and Numaish boasts one of the largest collections. While traditional Kashmiri clothes might be on the expensive side, the beautifully embroidered sling bags come at an affordable price. A stylish yet practical addition to your collection!