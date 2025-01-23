Numaish’s playlist: Where Hyderabad meets nostalgia

Every year, Hyderabad’s Numaish unfolds as a cherished tradition for many with its vibrant stalls, delicious food, thrilling rides and melodies that perfectly tie it all together. These melodies, often borrowed from the golden era of Bollywood, set the stage for an experience steeped in nostalgia, celebration and connection.

As visitors stroll through the bustling grounds, they are greeted by the soulful voices of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey and more. For older generations, these timeless tunes create an atmosphere that feels like stepping into a memory. “These songs remind me of my childhood when I used to come here with my parents. Now, even though I have aged and have children of my own, every time I come here, it feels like nothing has changed,” says 50-year-old Parveen Sheikh, a regular attendee.

The radio station at Numaish (Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

The old playlist isn’t just background noise- it’s the heartbeat of Numaish. Its melodies resonate with older visitors while introducing younger generations to the magic of the bygone era.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Parveen’s young daughter says, “My parents would often narrate their childhood experiences of Numaish. While I cannot go back in time to see their childhoods, the playlist here helps me share the same memories they have had. It allows me to experience a piece of their past, even though I wasn’t there.”

The golden playlist of Hyderabad’s Numaish

The playlist isn’t just put together mindlessly but has been carefully curated over the years by Numaish’s famous radio station which has been managed by Ajay Kumar Jaiswal for the past four decades. “I believe, it is since the 1960s that these songs became a tradition of Numaish and I am trying to uphold it by not making new additions. The collection of songs I have cannot even be counted, it amounts to thousands,” Ajay says, proudly displaying the innumerable CDs strewn over his desk, “Rafi Saheb and Lataji’s songs make up most of my collection.”

At 5 pm sharp, the grounds boom with a prayer song and what follows is an evening full of melodious nostalgia. Songs like Lata Mangeshkar’s Lag Ja Gale, Asha Bhosle’s Jhumka Gira Re, Hemlata’s Ankhiyo Ke Jharoke Se and Lataji’s Jab Tak Hain Jaan are perennial favourites. The romantic charm of Kishore Kumar’s Yeh Shaam Mastani perfectly complements the glowing fairgrounds, while the playful energy of Mohammed Rafi’s Aaj Mausam Bada Beiman Hai captures the lively essence of the event. Listen closely and you will find people humming along to Mohammed Rafi’s Yeh Reshmi Zulfen or Asha Bhosle’s Aaiye Meherban, turning every stroll through the bustling stalls into a journey through cinematic history.

Ajay Kumar’s desk filled with CDs (Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

When it is time to close the curtain on this long serenade, Lata Mangeshkar’s Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi takes centre stage as the final track every day. This iconic song is thoughtfully played as the Numaish nears its end, with the lyrics “Chiragh bujh rahe hain” (the lamps are dimming) perfectly capturing the moment.

“For me, this is what makes Numaish so special,” says a visitor named Zahida Begum, “Where else in Hyderabad, or even the world, do you find these old classics still being played in public?”

Will new-age songs come to Numaish?

“Humare paas koi chichore gaane nai bajaate,” says Ajay dismissively, “People do come with requests for new songs but we never take those requests. The latest songs we play here are from the early 2000s.”

He reveals that it is only during the off-peak hours that songs like Alka Yagnik’s Tere Naam, Tumse Milna, Bole Chudiyan or Sonu Nigam’s Mere Haath Mein make a rare appearance. When the crowd starts to increase, the evergreen classic comes back to serenade the visitors.

Ajay Kumar’s radio desk (Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

However, it is to be noted that the Maut Ka Kuan in the rides section keeps its playlist updated with all the trending songs, distancing itself from the radio station.

When asked if he is open to ever bringing new songs to Numaish’s radio, Ajay firmly says, “Kabhi nai….“