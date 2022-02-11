Number of fake Babas, black magicians increasing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The number of fake Babas and Black magicians is increasing in different areas of Hyderabad. Surprisingly the police are not taking any action against them. These black magicians and fake Babas are fooling innocent people and weakening their Iman.

A few years ago the city police formed a Special Task Force to expose these fake Babas and black magicians and create awareness among the people. However, for the past few years, no such campaign was launched by the police.

Such fake Babas and Black magicians from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal Maharashtra, and other states are active in thickly populated areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

These fake Babas and black magicians are targeting innocent people in fleecing their hard-earned money.

The illiterate and sometimes even the literate people are becoming the target of these unscrupulous elements.

For the past two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people are staying at home due to which they are suffering from a number of psychological problems. These people are easy targets for these fake Babas and black magicians.

It is high time the police take action against these black magicians and fake Babas.