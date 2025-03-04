Number of Indians travelling overseas surges past pre-pandemic levels

New Delhi: Overseas travel by Indian citizens remains strong, which is reflected in visa application volumes in India increasing by 11 per cent year-on-year in 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic levels (2019) by 4 per cent, according to figures compiled by VFS Global.

Popular destinations for Indian travellers in 2024 included Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“India continues to show a strong demand for international travel, and it’s clear that this robust momentum will persist in 2025,” said Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, VFS Global.

Talwar stressed that applicants should avoid counterfeit websites and fake social media pages claiming to be VFS Global.

“Appointments are free and available only through www.vfsglobal.com on a first-come, first-served basis. We continue to raise awareness about this issue and urge applicants to plan their travel early,” Talwar said.

The trend for tailored visa services is said to remain strong, with VFS Global noting a significant rise in demand for its Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) service. This premium service allows applicants to complete their visa process, including biometric enrolment, from their preferred location.

In 2024, VAYD bookings in India recorded a more than six-fold increase compared to 2019 and a 21 per cent growth over 2023.

VFS Global is a company that helps people apply for visas, passports, and other services. They work with governments and diplomatic missions to manage administrative tasks related to these services.

“We encourage applicants to apply for their visas well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush and ensure a smooth travel experience,” Talwar said.

With higher demand and limited appointment slots, applicants are advised to submit their visa applications as early as possible. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (three months) before travel. The revised Schengen Visa Code, effective February 9, 2020, allows applications up to six months before departure.