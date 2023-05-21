Nunu: Middle East’s biggest baby products brand now in India

Impex11 Trading and Private Limited, a renowned distributor of household and personal care products, has recently launched Nunu Baby Care products in India. The launching of Nunu Baby Care products has come as a breath of fresh air for parents who are looking for safe and gentle baby care products for their little ones.

Nunu baby care products are made with a focus on using maximum natural ingredients. Nunu is a renowned name in the Middle East market manufactured by Batterjee Factory Co. for Cosmetics Ltd, for its high-quality baby care products that offer adequate nourishment and protection for your baby’s delicate skin. Manufactured under the supervision of Euro Pharma ltd. UK and tested by Dermatest, a research institute in Germany. Nunu exports it’s various products to Gulf countries, some Arab, European and African countries. The company has now introduced its range of products in India after being approved by CDSCO, which comprises of shampoos, baby bath, baby oils, baby powders, baby creams, baby lotion, and soft creams and much more.

Moreover, the range of products is not limited to babies alone; they are ideal for use by people of all ages. The products are suitable for sensitive skin, making them the perfect choice for those who are prone to skin allergies and irritations.

Impex11 has launched Nunu Baby Care products in two states- Telangana and Jammu. The company has already received an overwhelming response from consumers, and the products have been well-received by both parents and paediatricians alike.

Speaking about the launch, a spokesperson from Impex11 Trading, said, “We are delighted to bring Nunu baby care products to India. As a company, we have always strived to offer our customers high-quality products that are safe and affordable. With Nunu, we aim to provide parents with a range of baby care products that are gentle, natural, and effective.”

In a world where parents are increasingly conscious about the products they use for their babies, the launch of Nunu baby care products in India is indeed timely. Parents now have a reliable option for their baby’s needs that are free from harsh chemicals and are gentle and safe.

In conclusion, Nunu baby care products are the perfect choice for parents who want the best for their babies. Impex11’s decision to introduce the brand in India is a testament to their commitment to offering high-quality products to their customers.