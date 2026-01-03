Nupur Sanon gets engaged to Stebin Ben, sister Kriti Sanon showers love

Mumbai: Actress and the younger sister of Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, is engaged to her long-term beau, singer Stebin Ben.

Sharing glimpses from the dreamy proposal on her Instagram, Nupur wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say (sic)”, followed by red heart and evil eye emojis.

The primary photo from the post has Stebin down on one knee, lovingly holding Nupur’s hands. We can also see people holding the placards saying, “Will You Marry Me?” in the background.

The newly-engaged couple was seen in the middle of a lake with a mesmerizing view in the backdrop.

Sharing the milestone moment with their parents, Nupur and Stebin were also on a video call with them after the proposal.

Dressed in a pretty floral dress, Nupur also flaunted her giant engagement ring. Stebin opted to wear blue formals for the special occasion.

In one of the pictures, a female figure was seen hugging the happy couple. While her face is not visible, it is most likely Kriti expressing her excitement for the lovebirds.

Speculations were going around for some time that Nupur and Stebin will be tying the knot in Udaipur soon.

The singer is often seen spending time with Nupur’s family.

Recently, Stebin was seen celebrating Christmas with Nupur and her elder sister, Kriti.

The ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ actress took to her Instagram account and posted a couple of sneak peeks into her Christmas celebration.

The photos showed Kriti with her parents, sister Nupur, and Stebin.

“Late Christmas Post.. was busy celebrating,” Kriti wrote in the caption.

Nupur and Stebin have been reportedly in a relationship since 2023. In the recent past, the lovebirds have been spotted together on various occasions, from dates to family gatherings.