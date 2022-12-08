Nupur Sharma, IPL, Agnipath scheme dominated India’s Google search 2022

Social networking service Google has released its annual “Year in Search 2022” report that displays the most searched words that created a buzz on the platform. The list is different for different countries.

In India, the most googled were regarding entertainment, and sports as compared to 2021 where the most dominant search was related to the COVID-19 virus.

The India Premier League (IPL) topped the overall 2022 trending search results in India. The second on the list was CoWIN, the government web portal for COVID-19 registrations and vaccination details.

Also Read UP: Mother of two kids addicted to gambling loses herself to landlord in betting

The third most searched topic was the ongoing FIFA World Cup which began on November 20 in Qatar. Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup were in the fourth and fifth position respectively while the recently released Hindi movie Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was sixth and KGF: Chapter 2 was ranked ninth on the list.

In 2021, people, in the ‘near me’ section mostly searched for “Covid vaccine near me” “COVID test near me”, “Oxygen cylinder near me”, and “COVID hospital near me”, a stark contrast this year where searches were more leisure-related such as “swimming pool near me”, “water park near me”, “movies near me”.

Interestingly Central government introduced the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme also dominated the search engine. People wanted to know what it is and its benefits and drawbacks. This was followed by NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization), and NFT (non-fungible token). In 2021, ‘black fungus’ was the most searched.

Among personalities of 2022, suspended spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Shah was the most searched. She was followed by the President of India Dropaudi Murmu, United Kingdom’s newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and businessman Lalit Modi for his relationship with model and actor Sushmita Sen.