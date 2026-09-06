Nurse rape-murder case: CM orders magisterial inquiry

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, September 6, ordered a comprehensive magisterial inquiry into all aspects of the recent rape and murder of a nurse at a private hospital in Tukkuguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to investigate all aspects, including the circumstances leading to the incident, security arrangements at the victim’s accommodation, negligence on the part of the management, and the implementation of mandatory safety protocols for female employees.

The nurse, VK Sirisha, was found dead on August 29, with injuries inside the shelter room of Prime Care Hospital, where she had been working for the past eight months. When Sirisha did not report for duty, the hospital staff checked the shelter room and found her lifeless.

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Police have already arrested the accused. The CM directed the officials that the investigation be completed in a meticulous manner.

He also directed senior police officials to monitor the progress of the case to ensure the speedy completion of the investigation, forensic reports, and the collection of technical evidence, followed by the filing of a comprehensive charge sheet.

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The government will also initiate necessary measures to ensure the victim’s family receives swift justice through a trial in a fast-track court, he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Law, Police, and Prosecution wings work in coordination to prevent any delays in the trial process.

‘Govt stands by victim’s family’

CM Revanth Reddy affirmed that the government would stand by the victim’s family in every possible way. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Seethakka have already visited the family. The state government provided financial assistance to the victim’s family and also sanctioned an ‘Indiramma’ house.

The Chief Minister stressed a thorough investigation and effective prosecution to punish the perpetrator in accordance with the law. The CM also directed officials to identify and rectify the systemic lapses that led to the incident. The authorities were instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the trial is completed expeditiously through a fast-track court.