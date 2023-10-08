Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

Almost teary eyed, Bharuccha requested the media personnel gathered in huge numbers outside the airport to give her "some time".

Press Trust of India | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 8th October 2023 3:42 pm IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack
Photo: X

Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha landed here on Sunday afternoon after being stranded in Israel following the attack on the country by Hamas militants.

Dressed in casuals and looking haggard, the 38-year-old actor exited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 2.30 pm.

“Mujhe thoda waqt dijiye (Please give me some time),” she told reporters as she was being escorted to her car by security.

The actor, known for the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” series, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, and “Chhorii”, was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran through September 28 and October 7.

Earlier in the day, Bharuccha’s publicist said she is “safe” and was on her way to India.

According to reports, the actor’s team had lost contact with her after a surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza Strip at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared “war” and said his country would extract an “unprecedented price” from its enemy.

Bharuccha was last seen in “Akelli”, the thriller drama about an ordinary Indian woman trapped in a combat zone.

Tags
