Nushrratt Bharuccha’s 1st video from hospital is all things SRK, Kajol

Mumbai: Some days, a little Bollywood romance is all it takes to make a difficult moment feel lighter. For actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, that moment arrived with Shah Rukh Khan’s outstretched arms and Kajol on screen, as “Gerua” from Dilwale played in her hospital room.

In a glimpse of her recovery, Nushrratt is seen sitting up in her hospital bed while a nurse helps her eat. On the television, SRK and Kajol’s romantic number plays, bringing a welcome touch of movie magic to her surroundings.

The words accompanying the clip capture what the moment meant to her: “And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face.”

She follows it with a reassuring reminder: “A reminder, things get better… little by little… they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly…”

Her message keeps the focus on finding comfort in small things during recovery. The shared clip does not explain the reason for her hospital stay or offer details about her treatment.

For the unversed, Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture in an accident during her work-cum-holiday trip to Bali in late September 2026. After receiving initial treatment in Indonesia, the actress was airlifted to Mumbai on October 2 for further treatment and spine surgery.