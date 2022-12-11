Nusrat Noor becomes first Muslim woman to top JPSC exam

Ranchi: Nusrat Noor bagged the first rank in the recently released result of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Examination of Medical Officers 2022.

She made history by becoming the first Muslim woman to top the JPSC examination.

Praising Nusrat Noor on her achievement, many congratulated her. On social media too, many extended their good wishes to her.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is an eastern state’s public service commission constituted under Article 315 of the Indian constitution. It came into existence on November 15, 2000.

Its main objective is to conduct competitive examinations and interviews of the selected candidates for various posts in government departments.