Vijayawada: A student of Nuzvid IIIT drowned at a beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Tallapalem beach in Machilipatnam when a group of five students from Nuzvid IIIT went for a bath.

Also Read Video: 9 yr old child cries in front of Kurnool jail to meet her mother

According to eyewitnesses, the youths were hit by strong waves and began drowning. Marine police personnel present at the beach rescued four of them. A student was washed away. His body was later recovered at Manginapudi beach.

The deceased was identified as Tokala Akhil.