NVIDIA unveils new RTX 40-series graphics cards for gamers

San Francisco: Graphics chip giant NVIDIA has unveiled the GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs designed to deliver revolutionary performance for gamers and creators, led by its new flagship — RTX 4090 GPU.

The RTX 40 Series delivers massive generational leaps in performance and efficiency and represents a new era of real-time ray tracing and neural rendering, which uses AI to generate pixels.

“The age of RTX ray tracing and neural rendering is in full steam, and our new Ada Lovelace architecture takes it to the next level,” Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Ada provides a quantum leap for gamers and paves the way for creators of fully simulated worlds. With up to 4x the performance of the previous generation, Ada is setting a new standard for the industry,” he added.

The company said RTX 4090 is the world’s fastest gaming GPU with astonishing power, acoustics and temperature characteristics.

In full ray-traced games, the RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 is up to 4x faster compared to the last generation’s RTX 3090 Ti with DLSS 2. It is also up to 2x faster in today’s games while maintaining the same 450W power consumption.

The RTX 4090 will be available from October 12, starting at $1,599.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the RTX 4080, launching in two configurations.

The RTX 4080 16GB has 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory. The RTX 4080 12GB has 7,680 CUDA cores and 12GB of Micron GDDR6X memory.

Both RTX 4080 configurations will be available in November, with prices starting at $1,199 and $899, respectively.