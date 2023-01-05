Nvidia’s new graphic cards to power laptops in Feb

San Francisco: Chip-maker Nvidia has announced that its GeForce RTX 40 series graphic processing units (GPUs) will come to laptops with the launch of GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 laptops next month.

Laptops powered by GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 graphics cards can run up to three times more efficiently than the company’s previous-generation flagship laptops, the chip-maker said in a blogpost.

The GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 laptop graphic cards offer “up to RTX 3080 flagship class performance at one-third of the power, improving thinness, acoustics and thermals”.

With the power of A”Ada structure” and “5th-generation Max-Q Technologies”, 14-inch laptop performance will increase by 20 times, turning them into portable powerhouses capable of any task.

“Working with laptop original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners we developed a system design approach that delivers high performance in thin gaming and Studio laptops, called Max-Q,” the company said.

“Power and thermal constraints are the ultimate barriers to delivering high performance, thin, portable laptops, and Max-Q delivered a new level of efficiency that now enables our partners to create 14-inch GeForce RTX 40 Series models,” it added.