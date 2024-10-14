NYE 2025 in Dubai: Paid tickets announced for Burj Khalifa fireworks

Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest developer, is set to host an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration at Burj Park, featuring stunning views of the world-renowned Burj Khalifa fireworks and synchronised Dubai Foutain show.

This year’s event promises an even more refined and unforgettable experience, with live entertainment, kids’ workshops, and diverse food and beverage options, making it an ideal family-friendly celebration for 2025.

Starting at 3:30 pm on December 31, guests can enjoy performances from DJs and live bands, along with over ten food stalls for a festive atmosphere.

Ticket prices

Dirham 580 for adults

Dirham 370 for children over five.

Each ticket includes a food and beverage voucher (Dirham 60 for adults and Dirham 30 for kids) adding to the seamless experience.

Seating will be first-come, first-served basis, featuring picnic tables, drum tables, and bean bags for comfort.

To ensure a smooth entry, attendees should collect their badges from December 26 to 30. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 24 and can be booked through the official website.

This ticketed experience only applies to Burj Park, as the rest of the public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain free and open to the public, allowing everyone to enjoy the spectacular display.