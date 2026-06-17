Nykaa partners with OpenAI to bring shopping to ChatGPT

New Delhi: Beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa on Tuesday, June 16, announced a collaboration with OpenAI to introduce artificial intelligence-driven shopping experiences and make its catalogue directly accessible to users through ChatGPT.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion have been integrated as connected apps within the ChatGPT platform. This will allow users to seek conversational recommendations for skincare, apparel and fragrances, with Nykaa serving as the destination to fulfil these queries, the company said in a statement.

Beyond consumer-facing features, the partnership will see the deployment of OpenAI’s technologies, including ChatGPT Enterprise and coding agent Codex, across Nykaa’s internal operations. The AI tools will be embedded into various departments, including marketing, supply chain, legal and engineering, to enhance enterprise productivity and accelerate the development of new features.

“AI is changing how people discover products and make decisions, particularly in categories such as beauty and fashion where individual needs, preferences and context matter enormously. Nykaa has built deep expertise in serving Indian consumers and a strong track record of using technology to improve the shopping experience,” said Nitin Bwankule, Head of Enterprise Sales – India, OpenAI.

“We look forward to working with Nykaa as they deploy OpenAI’s technology to create more useful experiences for its customers and teams,” he added.