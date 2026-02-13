Hyderabad: O’ Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor hits theatres today, February 13. The much-awaited action drama has finally reached the big screen, and emotions are already running high.

A day before release, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. It was not about box office numbers or reviews. It was about his personal journey while making the film.

He said he feels proud of O’ Romeo even before critics give their verdict. He thanked his team and called them his real heroes. According to him, they gave their full dedication, passion and honesty to bring the story alive.

Sutapa Sikdar’s Emotional Message

One comment that touched many hearts came from Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan. She revealed that the film was earlier titled Sapna Didi and was once planned with Irrfan.

She congratulated Bhardwaj and wrote that Irrfan is sending his blessings from heaven. Fans became emotional remembering the special bond between the director and the late actor.

A Story of Anger and Love

In his note, Bhardwaj spoke openly about the anger he feels seeing violence and injustice in society. He said he often feels helpless. Through the hero of O’ Romeo, he expressed that hidden anger in a powerful way.

But he also said love saved him from drowning in darkness. The film reflects both love and violence, showing the two extreme emotions inside every human.

The film also stars Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey. It has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.