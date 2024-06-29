OBC family attacked, woman molested for refusing to touch Brahmins’ feet in UP

In a shocking incident of caste-based violence, an Other Backward Classes (OBC) family in Uttar Pradesh was brutally beaten by a group of men belonging to the upper caste for allegedly refusing to touch their feet and salute them. The assailants also allegedly molested a woman from the same family and tore her clothes.

The incident took place in Chitrakoot district. Recounting the ordeal, one of the victims named Vishnukant said when he was on his way home from work the upper-caste man stopped him and started asking “Why you are eating in front of our house? You are a Shudra (lower caste).”

“One person stopped me said that I was a Shudra I could not eat in front of their house. So what if you are a Yadav? You have to obey Brahmins. Salute us, and touch our feet every time you pass by us,” said Vishnukant.

“He was ordering me to touch his feet. When I refused he called other upper-caste persons and started beating me. They also beat my other two brothers when they attempted to save me. When my sister noticed the altercation, she came to rescue me, They beat her too and tore her clothes,” the victim added.

The victim further stated that they escaped from the violent attack and locked themselves in their house. The assailants chased them and vandalised their home as well.

A #Dalit family was brutally beaten because they did not touch the feet of #Brahmins and did not salute them, they molested the woman, tore her clothes and also beat her, incident took place in #Chitrakoot, #UttarPradesh. pic.twitter.com/DiHEpDLcD8 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 28, 2024

The family members then went to a police station to file a complaint. Amit Mishra, Ajit Mishra, Gaurav Mishra and Umakant Mishra have been named accused in the complaint.

“In connection with this matter, a case has been registered under relevant sections at Raipura police station, the investigation of which is underway,” said Chitrakoot Police on X-handle.