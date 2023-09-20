Women’s Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi demands OBC, SC-ST quota

As debate over the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha began on Wednesday, September 20, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that her party supports the legislation, but demanded a reservation for Other Backward Classes within the 33 percent quota for women.

She expressed that it was an emotional moment for her since her husband Rajiv Gandhi had introduced reservations in local bodies.

“With the implementation of the Bill my life partner Rajiv Gandhi’s dream will come true,” she said.

She said that the Congress demands immediate implementation of the Bill after a caste census. “Women have waited for 13 years to be assigned Parliamentary responsibilities. How long do they need to wait?”

The Bill will be implemented after a delimitation excercise in the country.

The long awaited Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by voice vote following which the Opposition expressed concerns that an OBC quota was not specified alongside the SC-ST quota.