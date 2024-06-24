Obituary: Masood Abdul Khader

Masood Abdul Khader, a leading businessperson from Hyderabad and a dedicated servant to the community, passed away peacefully on 24 June 2024, at the age of 78. Born on 12 May 1946, he was the beloved son of the late Khan Sahab A. S. Abdul Khader. He was a cherished resident of Secunderabad.

Throughout his illustrious career, Masood Sahab made significant contributions to the business landscape of Hyderabad.He was the founder managing trustee of the Cutchi Memon Welfare Trust and also, the Joint Secretary. He also served as the Joint Secretary of the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, where he played a pivotal role in advancing educational opportunities for many.

He is succeeded by his son, Omair Abdul Khader. Masood Abdul Khader will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his professional achievements, and his impactful work in education.

Namaz e Janaaza and Tadfeen will be held after Asr prayers at Masjid e Baqi, Road No 12, Banjara Hills. The community mourns the loss of a remarkable man and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Please contact for further details: +91 8142071912.