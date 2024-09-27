Hyderabad: The Balapur Police registered a case against two friends for performing obscene bike stunts in Pahadi Shareef, outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Earlier, a video of their stunt sparked reactions from netizens.

Balapur Police traced the bike (TS13EQ0193) & respondents. Registered a case against 2 friends, both are the native #Kolkata, who dangerously Riding the bike in #obscene manner in Pahadishareef, #Hyderabad on Sept 22. #RoadSafety



Such stunts are not limited to bikes in Hyderabad. Last year, a couple was seen kissing while sitting on the roof of a moving car.

Previously, there were also reports of public displays of affection (PDA) incidents in Hyderabad. A few years ago, couples were caught kissing in elevators at Hyderabad Metro Stations. Although they were unaware of the cameras in the elevators, the videos sparked public outrage.

Such videos have surfaced not only in Hyderabad but also in other metro cities. A few months ago, a video of a young couple kissing while sitting on the floor of a metro coach went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities.”

Following the bike stunts on Pahadi Shareef Road, people began demanding that the Hyderabad police take action against the couple. Later, the police traced them and booked them under relevant sections.