Obsession: OTT release date of Curry Barker’s Rs 3000 crore film

Mumbai: From a tiny indie horror film to a global box office monster, Obsession has pulled off what few films ever manage. Made on a shoestring budget, the psychological horror thriller has stunned the industry by earning hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide. Now, after a record-breaking theatrical run, the Hollywood sensation is finally making its way to digital platforms.

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession stars Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in the lead roles. The psychological horror film has been praised by critics, particularly for Navarrette’s performance, and has become one of Hollywood’s biggest surprise success stories of 2026.

Produced on a modest budget of just around Rs 7 crore, Obsession has grossed more than 334 million USD worldwide (over Rs 3,000 crore), making it one of the most profitable films in cinematic history. The film was released in theatres on May 15, 2026, and quickly transformed from a small independent release into a global box office phenomenon.

Obsession OTT release

While the film continues its successful theatrical run, Obsession is now available as a Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) title on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Unlike a regular streaming release included with a subscription, viewers will need to rent or purchase the film digitally to watch it.

Interestingly, the digital debut was initially scheduled for June 2, but distributor Focus Features reportedly postponed the release after the film’s exceptional box office performance, allowing it to remain in cinemas for a longer period. With its remarkable theatrical success now extending to digital platforms, Obsession continues to prove that a compelling story can become a worldwide blockbuster regardless of budget.