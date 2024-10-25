October’s most-watched Pakistani dramas: Check out Top 5 list

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have always captivated audiences with their compelling storylines, strong performances, and emotional depth. October saw a surge in viewership, with several dramas gaining immense popularity not just in Pakistan but also across the border in India.

Shows like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Jaan Nisar, known for their relatable characters and cultural richness, have struck a chord with fans. From intense family sagas to romantic tales, here are the top five most-watched Pakistani dramas of October, which are also enjoying a growing fan base in India.

Trending Pakistani Shows

1. Jaan Nisar

Leading the list is Jaan Nisar, a record-breaking drama that has become the fastest Pakistani show to enter the 2 billion views club on YouTube. Starring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari in the lead roles, the show has kept fans on the edge of their seats with its intense plot twists and emotional depth.

As the drama heads towards its highly anticipated finale this weekend, excitement is at an all-time high. Jaan Nisar has quickly become a fan favorite, securing its place as one of the most-watched dramas in recent history.

2. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has emerged as one of the most trending dramas of the season in both Pakistan and India. The show’s emotional narrative and relatable themes have captured the hearts of viewers, especially the younger generation. The drama, which airs twice a week, stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, whose performances have been widely praised.

It became one of the most talked-about dramas of October.

3. Sunn Mere Dil

Sun Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, has also become a must-watch for drama lovers. With its script written by the renowned Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and direction by Haseeb Hassan, the show brings together top-notch storytelling and performances.

The drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday and is backed by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s 7th Sky Entertainment. Sun Mere Dil has quickly garnered a massive fan following, thanks to its gripping storyline and the chemistry between its lead actors.

4. Bismil

A fresh addition to Pakistani television, Bismil has made a significant impact since its premiere. The drama features an intriguing love triangle and a complex plot that delves into themes of betrayal, love, and human emotions. Starring seasoned actors Nauman Ijaz and Savera Nadeem, alongside Hareem Farooq, Bismil has become one of the most discussed dramas of the month.

5. Iqtidar

Iqtidar, which premiered on September 19 on Green Entertainment TV, is another drama that has captured the attention of viewers. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Anmol Baloch, Ali Raza, Emaan Khan, and Sami Khan, the show offers a perfect mix of romance and drama. Iqtidar has quickly gained traction, becoming one of the most-watched shows in its early run.