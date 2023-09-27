ODI World Cup: Pakistan team to arrive in Hyderabad tonight

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team is set to arrive in Hyderabad tonight for its first ODI World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand. The match between the two teams is scheduled for September 29.

This morning, the team departed from Lahore Airport on a private international airline flight. Alongside the 18 players, 13 officials are also traveling to Hyderabad.

As the Pakistan team is first flying to Dubai where it will stay for nine hours before departing to India, it will reach Hyderabad at 8 pm.

According to the schedule, the ODI World Cup warm-up match between the teams will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. However, due to festivals in Hyderabad, the match will be played behind closed doors based on advice from local security agencies.

In light of this decision, it has been announced that individuals who purchased tickets for the match will receive a full refund.

ICC CWC 2023 warm-up match update.



The warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on 29th September will now take place behind closed doors as per the advice of the local security agencies.



More details here – https://t.co/eKoFEZ4u94… pic.twitter.com/24PwvIkg7m — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2023

In Hyderabad, Pakistan is scheduled to play two matches in the ODI World Cup 2023. The first match will be against the Netherlands on October 6, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on October 10.

The clash between the cricket teams of India and Pakistan is set to take place on October 14, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.