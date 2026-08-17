Odisha BJP files complaint against Congress over Vande Mataram

The Congress, however, denied the charge and said there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Sonia Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge
Sonia Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha BJP’s youth wing has lodged a police complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over their alleged disrespect to ‘Vande Mataram’ during an Independence Day programme.

BJP Yuva Morcha state president Abhilash Panda on Sunday, August 16, said the party sought action against the Congress leaders for allegedly “disrespecting” and obstructing the singing of the national song.

“They have committed a punishable offence by disrespecting and obstructing Vande Mataram,” Panda alleged.

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The Congress, however, denied the charge and said there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song.

The party said Sonia Gandhi was only asking for a chair for Kharge as he had been standing for some time.

Meanwhile, activists of the BJP’s Bhubaneswar district unit staged a silent procession from the state party office to Congress Bhavan at Master Canteen Square in protest.

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They alleged that the Congress leaders’ behaviour had hurt the sentiments of people across the country.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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