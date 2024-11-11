Odisha police’s emoji faces arrest announcement sparks reactions on X

A social media post shared by Berhampur police in Odisha has captured widespread attention. It has been lauded online for its humourous approach to announcing the arrest of four men accused of assault. Instead of blurred faces, the police replaced the suspects’ faces with funny emojis, transforming a serious announcement into laughter.

The post, shared on Thursday, November 7, featured emojis that conveyed various emotions such as pleading, disappointment, and sadness adding a playful twist to the straightforward caption, “Gopalpur Police team arrested four persons for assaulting father and son”.

This creative approach brought attention to the event and demonstrated the police’s capacity to interact with citizens in a playful manner.

Gopalpur Police team arrested four persons for assaulting father and son. pic.twitter.com/LiK5ys1WhM — SP BERHAMPUR (@SP_BERHAMPUR) November 7, 2024

Soon after the post went viral, netizens flooded the post with comments and shared their opinions. They noted the choice of the innovative emojis.

One user remarked, “Unbelievable guys with such emotional faces would assault someone,” while another noted, “Even AI couldn’t be that creative”.

This comic presentation received mixed reactions, as most people laughed while others wondered whether they should be concerned about the crime or the humorous attitude of the police.