Odisha records 9.23 pc voter turnout till 9 am

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Berhampur: A woman shows her inked finger after casting her votes at a polling booth during the fourth phase of General Elections-2024 at Gopalpura in Berhampur, Odisha, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded around 9.23 percent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling in four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly segments on Monday, May 13 officials said.

Voting started at 7 a.m. in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies, along with 28 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.

Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer, N. B. Dhal, said on Monday that the voting was underway in all 7,303 polling stations across peacefully in four Parliamentary Constituencies and 28 assembly segments under their jurisdiction, with some reports of EVM glitches.

Till 9 a.m., around 9.23 percent of the over 62.87 lakh eligible voters had exercised their franchise, officials said.

He said the highest EVM glitches were reported from the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, and they were addressed immediately.

The CEO said the defects in EVMs were identified during the mock poll ahead of the voting, and they were replaced within 30 minutes.

“During the mock poll, we found several EVMs with glitches, and they were subsequently replaced,” Dhal said.

Police said there was no report of any untoward incident in any polling booths.

