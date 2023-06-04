Odisha train accident: 3 of the 8 missing TN passengers traced

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the relatives of these people to contact the helpline numbers: 044-28593990, 9445869843.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2023 7:01 pm IST
Relatives identify photos of passengers displayed by the authorities following Friday's accident involving three trains (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Three of the eight Tamil Nadu residents, who had reserved tickets in Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express that met with an accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, leaving at least 275 dead, have been traced, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government, in a statement, said that it has no information of 8 people of the 127 people from the state who had reserved tickets on the train.

Two of the traced persons were identified are Narayani Gopi, 34, and A. Jagadeesan, 47 from Tamil Nadu.

MS Education Academy

Another man, Kamal, who had also booked a ticket in the Coromandel Express, was found to have not boarded the train on that day.

Also Read
Kavach could not have prevented Odisha train accident: Railways

This leaves five persons from Tamil Nadu who are yet to be traced.

These were identified as Karthik, 19, Raghunath, 19, and Arun, 21 (all males), and Meena, 66, Kalpana, 19, (both females).

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the relatives of these people to contact the helpline numbers: 044-28593990, 9445869843.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Chief Secretary told media persons that the number of total dead has been revised to 275, following detection of double entries, and out of these, 88 bodies have been identified.

The Chennai-bound, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel express met with an accident near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district in Odisha. The Bengaluru-Howrah super fast Express and a goods train was also involved in the accident leading to huge casualties.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2023 7:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button