Odisha train accident: Railway Board recommends CBI probe

Nearly 48 hours after the ghastly triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district that left 275 dead and more than 1000 injured, the Indian Railways Board has recommended CBI probe.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Taking into consideration the situation in which this accident took place, the Railway Board had recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.”

#WATCH | Railway Board recommends CBI probe related to #OdishaTrainAccident, announces Railways minister Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/X9qUs55fZr — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

The Centre along with the support of the state government are giving all support to the injured patients who are admitted to various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

“Patients are being given all facilities in hospitals. There are teams of doctors who are taking care of patients round-the-clock,” Vaishnaw said.

He said the government was trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased.

“We are trying to get in touch with families of the dead,” the Minister added.

The Odisha government on Sunday revised the triple train accident’s death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injuries at 1,175.

Chief Secretary P K Jena said some bodies were counted twice. “After detailed verification and a report by Balasore District Collector, the final toll has been fixed at 275,” he said.

Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train were involved in the pile-up on Friday, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train – the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.