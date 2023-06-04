Odisha train accident: Train movement resumes after 51 hours

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th June 2023 11:39 pm IST
Train movement resumes at the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (in white shirt) flagged off the goods train to Rourkela from Vizag on Sunday night

Nearly 51 hours after the gruesome triple train accident that claimed 275 lives, rail services were finally restored following the completion of restoration work in the down-line track at Bahanga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off a coal-loaded goods train heading to Rourkela from Vizag through this route.

Railway officials said that only diesel trains can run as of now. “Trains service will run at their full capacity once the electric cable is restored, which will take another three days,” Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Trains were stopped after three trains – Coromandel Express, Yehwanthpur-Howrah Express and a goods train – collided with each other on the evening of June 2 claiming 275 lives and more than 1000 injured.

