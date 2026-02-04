Odisha’s Malkangiri declared “Maoist-free” after last rebel surrenders

Malkangiri (Odisha): Odisha’s Malkangiri, once considered a Maoist hotbed, was declared a “Maoist-free” district on Wednesday, February 4, after red rebel Sukhram Markam, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 21 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police, a senior officer said.

The announcement comes days after Nabrangpur district was declared Maoist-free after nine red rebels surrendered in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Markam, an area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), also laid down one SLR rifle, ammunition and other articles, Malkangiri SP Binod Patil H said.

“This surrender of operational and ideological CPI (Maoist) leader marks a final blow to the red rebels in the district, making Malkangiri Naxal-free,” the SP told reporters.

Markam, alias Suresh alias Yogesh, was present at the press conference.

Malkangiri was once considered the breeding ground of left-wing extremism in Odisha.

“Maoist violence started in Malkangiri and spread to 21 of the state’s 30 districts. The red rebels, who were active in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, often entered Malkangiri for shelter during the 90s. Later, they spread their network across Odisha,” said a retired DGP rank officer.

The SP said Markam, who was involved in a series of violence in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, decided to join the mainstream.

He said the surrendered Maoist severed ties with the left-wing extremist group, and expressed faith in the democratic process.

“Sukhram will get all the benefits given under the state government’s rehabilitation policy,” the superintendent of police said.