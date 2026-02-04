Odisha’s Malkangiri declared “Maoist-free” after last rebel surrenders

The announcement comes days after Nabrangpur district was declared Maoist-free after nine red rebels surrendered in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th February 2026 10:11 pm IST
Image shows Armed Maoist insurgents in military-style uniforms carrying red flags march through a forested area during a gathering.
Representational image

Malkangiri (Odisha): Odisha’s Malkangiri, once considered a Maoist hotbed, was declared a “Maoist-free” district on Wednesday, February 4, after red rebel Sukhram Markam, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 21 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police, a senior officer said.

The announcement comes days after Nabrangpur district was declared Maoist-free after nine red rebels surrendered in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Markam, an area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), also laid down one SLR rifle, ammunition and other articles, Malkangiri SP Binod Patil H said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“This surrender of operational and ideological CPI (Maoist) leader marks a final blow to the red rebels in the district, making Malkangiri Naxal-free,” the SP told reporters.

Markam, alias Suresh alias Yogesh, was present at the press conference.

Malkangiri was once considered the breeding ground of left-wing extremism in Odisha.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“Maoist violence started in Malkangiri and spread to 21 of the state’s 30 districts. The red rebels, who were active in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, often entered Malkangiri for shelter during the 90s. Later, they spread their network across Odisha,” said a retired DGP rank officer.

The SP said Markam, who was involved in a series of violence in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, decided to join the mainstream.

He said the surrendered Maoist severed ties with the left-wing extremist group, and expressed faith in the democratic process.

“Sukhram will get all the benefits given under the state government’s rehabilitation policy,” the superintendent of police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th February 2026 10:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button