Odisha’s textile minister lauds Telangana scheme for weavers

Hyderabad: Odisha’s textile minister Rita Sahu on Thursday, lauded the Telangana government’s scheme for weavers and their focus on the textile industry.

Sahu visited handlooms clusters, and cooperatives in Telangana during a three-day visit to the state. She visited the Pochamplly handloom cluster and HWCS Ltd Koyyalgudem of Yadadri district.

Sahu also visited the Pochampally village and interacted with a few weavers and observed the technique of Ikkat weaving which requires true precision and skill.

Sahu appreciated the Telangana government’s Schemes i.e 40% yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers, and Nethannaku Cheyutha which are being implemented.

Later the ministers exchanged views over the implementation of the various schemes in their respective states for uplifting poor Handloom weavers.

Further, the leaders came to an understanding of undertaking the implementation of prestigious state-sponsored schemes for the benefit of weavers.

Sahu invited KTR to visit Odisha, which he accepted.