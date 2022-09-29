Telangana: IT minister KTR grants Bolero, funds to AWCS

Hyderabad: The state IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday presented the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) a Mahindra Bolero camper and also presented the society with a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to be used in the creation of animal rescue.

In July, the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), tweeted about the challenges its volunteers had when rescuing animals during the Godavari floods in Bhadrachalam and the adjacent districts.

The society asked IT Minister KT Rama Rao for assistance after sharing a video showing how people had to push their little van to get it rolling down a muddy road. They asked if he could provide them with an off-road vehicle to quickly access animals during flood relief.

According to a media report, last year also the minister gave them Rs 10 lakh after being moved by their work.

Pradeep Nair, the founder of AWCS and an animal enthusiast who left his position as a software engineer with a multinational corporation in Hyderabad in 2006, had previously volunteered with Blue Cross and had first started out as a lone animal rescuer with the aid of his friends.

As promised, delivered a Bolero vehicle to the Animal Warriors Society members today 😊



Also handed over an amount of Rs 5 Lakhs to the Society Members for developing Bird Rescue Center



Keep up the good work guys 👍 pic.twitter.com/yDlNM8zQX2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 29, 2022

In 2019, Pradeep and his wife Santoshi—who is also a volunteer with AWCS—began actively participating in animal rescue efforts all around the State, leading to the founding of AWCS. The squad currently has a volunteer team of 22 people who are prepared to travel to any location in the State—even at night—to rescue animals and birds.

Pradeep said they will use the money to construct a shelter close to Patancheru as the Minister is a fervent supporter of their work and has just given them funding for such a facility. Since 2019, AWCS has saved more than 3,000 animals.