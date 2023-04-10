Officers appointed through UPSC are ‘dacoits’: Union min Bisheswar Tudu

Officers appointed through UPSC are 'dacoits': Union min Bisheswar Tudu
Union minister and BJP leader Bisheswar Tudu

Balasore: Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu has courted controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are “dacoits”.

He alleged that while a “chicken thief” can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia cannot be touched as the system protects him.

The union minister of state for tribal affairs and jalshakti made the remarks while addressing a gathering as chief guest at the golden jubilee function of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district.

He was heard making the controversial statement in a viral video.

