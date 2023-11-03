Official? Sara Tendulkar’s gesture for Shubman Gill at stadium goes viral

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s love story has become one of the hot topics among fans and media circles these days and fans are closely monitoring them. The rumoured couple has been in the news again since the ICC World Cup 2023 started as Sara Tendulkar often visits stadiums to cheer for Team India.

In the latest, Sara Tendulkar was spotted again enjoying the World Cup match. The match which was played on Thursday between India and Sri Lanka dragged Sara and Shubman again into the news as India’s batter scored his 11th fifty.

Shubman Gill was playing with great skills and made 92 runs against Sri Lanka. The whole stadium was cheering for him but what grabbed attention again was Sara Tendulkar’s standing ovation. Yes, Sara was seen giving a standing ovation to Shubman when he walked back to pavilion.

Check out them below.

Sara Tendulkar appreciating Shubman Gill's brilliant knock as he goes for 92#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/MOTFxORYFa — Pratyush (@_PratyushR) November 2, 2023

Standing ovation for Shubman Gill from Sara Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/BAHiW9Fgev — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) November 2, 2023

Sara Tendulkar clapping and appreciating Shubman Gill's Incredible innings. pic.twitter.com/5QKzyjjQn2 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 2, 2023

We are not sure whether Sara and Shubman are dating but the way, former is extending her support to the latter is commendable.

Not just this, Shubman and Sara were also spotted together at the launch event of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday night. They even avoided posing for paparazzi and exited the venue separately. Sara looked gorgeous in red ensemble, while Shubman opted for a black outfit. Check out the video below.