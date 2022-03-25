Official YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister renamed ‘Imran Khan’

Islamabad: With the National Assembly set to vote on a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the YouTube channel of the PM’s office has been renamed to “Imran Khan”, Geo News reported.

The name change is an eyebrow-raising move as the Opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in Parliament.

The motion was submitted on March 8 after the PPP’s long march arrived in Islamabad.

The channel that had a verified tick when it was named Prime Minister’s Office no longer has that after the name change.

According to YouTube’s rules, the verified tick of a channel is changed after it is renamed.

The channel has speeches of the Ppremier and all the activities he has been carrying out since as PM. However, it was created a year after the PM was elected to office.

The General Manager of the Pakistan government’s Digital Media Wing, Imran Ghazali said that the wing “only manages” the Twitter and Facebook accounts of the Prime Minister’s office and distanced his department from the YouTube channel.

“PTI’s social media manages (the YouTube channel). We only have Twitter and Facebook accounts. The YouTube channel was created before the Digital Media Wing,” he said. He clarified that the wing was established in 2020 and the channel was created before the establishment of the wing.

The “about” section of the channel shows that it was created in 2019 but if it is being handled by the social media team of the ruling party, then it does raise a question as to why party activists were running an official account of the country’s top-most office, Geo News reported.