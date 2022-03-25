No-confidence motion against Imran Khan ongoing in Pak National Assembly

Islamabad: The much-anticipated session of the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) with a crucial no-confidence resolution filed by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently underway, Dawn news reported.

However, despite the fact that the resolution has been placed on the agenda for the sitting, it may not be tabled for discussion on the same day.

The National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday issued a 15-point ‘Orders of the Day’ for the NA session, which included the no-confidence resolution, but it is believed that normal house proceedings will not be held on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman.

It is a parliamentary convention that the first sitting after the death of an MNA is limited to prayers and tributes fellow lawmakers wish to pay them.

Insiders suggest that the NA Apeaker may adjourn the session until March 30 or 31.

However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn news that there was no plan to adjourn the session.

In a break from tradition, the ruling PTI has so far not called for meeting of its parliamentary party ï¿½ a staple strategy session held before any NA sitting ï¿½ but while the opposition is convening its meeting in Parliament House ahead of the sitting.

The fact that the ruling party has not called for a meeting could indicate one of two scenarios.

On one hand, it could mean that the government is aware that the first day of the NA session will only last a few minutes and the session would be adjourned in deference to convention.

Another possibility is that since the government’s allies and dissident PTI members are also due to hold their own, separate meetings, the ruling party fears that they would not attend its parliamentary party meeting, said the Dawn news report.