Officials intensify search for tiger on prowl in Telangana

Hyderabad: Authorities in Telangana have intensified the search for the Tiger which has killed eight cattle in four districts of the state in the past two weeks.

As part of the search operation, patrol teams have been deployed in Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts to prevent attacks on humans and wildlife. According to reports, tiger rescue teams from Pune are assisting forest officials in Telangana.

Also Read Tiger kills two sheep in Telangana’s Jangaon

Police personnel have been deployed in areas where the tiger has previously hunted. Forest officials have said that updates on the tiger will be provided regularly to prevent misinformation.

Camera traps capture tiger images in Karim Nagar

Camera traps have captured images of a tiger in Karimnagar district. Based on the evidence, forest officials have issued a high alert in the district.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Dr C Duvana held a high-level meeting on Monday, February 9, regarding the progress on tracing the tiger. A team observed the tiger’s pug marks on February 6 and 7, and on February 8, they said that the big cat was present in Siddipet and was likely heading to the Kanwal Tiger reserve.

Apart from the pug marks, the tiger was reportedly spotted by a few local farmers.

On February 7, the tiger had reportedly killed two sheep in Jangaon district. The incident occurred in Ammapur village in Narmetta mandal.

It came to light when a farmer went to his field and noticed two of the sheep which were kept in the shed were killed.