Officials plough land for Future City, farmers say court gave stay

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Medipalli and Kurmaddi villages of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district when revenue officials, along with police, tried to take possession of farmers’ land as part of land acquisition for the Bharat Future City project.

In a video, officials with the support of several police personnel could be seen ploughing the land using a JCB. The farmers strongly resisted the action, claiming there was a stay issued by a court.

Tension prevailed in Medipalli and Kurmaddi villages of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district when revenue officials, along with police, tried to take possession of farmers' land as part of land acquisition for the Bharat Future City project. pic.twitter.com/tpa72UpSnp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 1, 2026

However, the revenue officials claimed otherwise.

In the video, a farmer who didn’t reveal his identity claimed that several like him had approached the court and got a stay order against land acquisition. “In 1997, my grandparents owned this land, subsequently passed on to my parents. We have been carrying out farming activities since then,” he said.

He alleged that no compensation was paid for the land.

The video shows the JCB clearing maize crop, still in its early stage of crop season.

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Confirming the court stay order, Yacharam Mandal Revenue Officer Ayyappa told Siasat.com that a total 14,000 acre of land was acquired during the BRS government for the establishment of Pharma City.

In Nanaknagar, Tadipatri, Kurmaddi and Medipalli villages in Yacharam mandal, 10,000 acre land was acquired and another 4,000 acre were acquired in the neighbouring Kandukur mandal.

“There is a stay order, but it concerns 2,000 acre in these villages. The concerned land may not be the land on which the stay is in effect,” the officer said.

He said his officials were not present at the scene during the incident and clarified that records related to farmers, land acquisition, compensation, and other relevant details are maintained by the Revenue Divisional Office. He said that the acquired land has already been handed over to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in the past, and they would know further details.

Kandukur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) couldn’t be reached immediately for a comment.