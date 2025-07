Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department enforcement team seized 32 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 20 lakh at Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday, July 30.

On information, the team conducted an operation at the railway station and found three bags kept in a corner at platform number 10.

On checking, they found the ganja packets. The officials suspect the drug was being transported, and upon seeing them, the peddlers escaped.

A case is booked, and further investigations are on.