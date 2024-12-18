Officials to face actions over manipulating Osman Sagar FTL data

Hyderabad: The government has initiated actions against three senior government officials of the irrigation and command area development department, for manipulating the Full Tank Level (FTL) reports of Osman Sagar Lake.

The actions were taken under the directions of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath after he found misrepresentations in an inspection report.

According to his complaint, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA&UD) has initiated penalty actions against BE, SE, I&CADD (FAC), Red Hills, T Venkatesham, EE, I&CADD, IB Division, Hyderabad, S Bheem Prasad and EE, North Tank Division, Hyderabad, Y Shaker Reddy.

The officials were in an inspection committee to demarcate and verify structures falling within the FTL zone of Osman Sagar Lake, among other departmental officers.

They allegedly submitted the report on September 7, 2015, by misrepresenting facts that falsely claimed property named ORO Sports, owned by Anil Kumar, and S Anupama did not fall within the FTL zone, and facilitated illegal constructions.

MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore has directed a thorough re-inquiry, and strict action against the implicated officers, who were complacent about compromising the ecological integrity of Osman Sagar Lake.

Veteran Congressman asks CM to demolish his farmhouse at Osman Sagar FTL

Veteran Congress leader KVP Ramchandra Rao had recently in October asked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to demolish his farmhouse if it was found to be on Full Tank Level (FTL) of Osman Sagar Lake.

In an open letter to the CM, Rao said that his Aziz Nagar house was not in FTL or buffer zone as confirmed by his family. However, if it was, he asked officials to demarcate the property publicly. The Congress leader further added that he would not only voluntarily demolish it but also remove the debris.