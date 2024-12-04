Only 0.95 pc rainwater in Hyderabad retained in ground: HYDRAA chief

Hyderabad: The city experiences an annual rainfall of approximately 89 centimetres, yet only about 0.95% of this rainwater is retained in the ground, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath said on Tuesday, December 3.

He highlighted that transforming the city into a flood-free zone poses significant challenges, particularly in preserving and restoring lakes within the urban landscape.

Ranganath emphasized the importance of lake conservation efforts undertaken by HYDRAA, which include the removal of encroachments from the Ameenpur Lake.

This initiative has recently attracted a migratory bird, the Red-breasted Flycatcher, from Eastern Europe, serving as evidence of successful environmental protection measures, he added.

He made these remarks during his participation in the Geo Smart India Conference at Hitex.

‘A mere 2 cm rain causes traffic disruptions in Hyderabad’

Ranganath noted that even a 2-centimetre rainfall can lead to traffic disruptions due to flooding in the city.

“The rapid urbanization, coupled with encroachments on lakes and drainage systems, exacerbates flooding issues in residential areas and streets,” he said.

To address these challenges, Ranganath pointed out the need for improved infrastructure, including a single weather radar and 157 automatic weather stations currently operational in the city.

He stressed the necessity of increasing this number to enhance weather forecasting capabilities.

“By utilizing technology for rain predictions and understanding potential rainfall areas, better disaster management can be achieved,” he added.