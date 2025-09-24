OG cast paycheck: Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi

Hyderabad: OG is already the talk of the town with unmatched hype, massive buzz, and sky-high anticipation. Fans are eagerly waiting for this gangster drama directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. The film boasts a stellar cast with Pawan Kalyan in the lead, Priyanka Mohan as the heroine, Arjun Das in a key role, Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, and seasoned actors like Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy. Stylish posters and glimpses have only doubled the excitement, making OG one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Record-Breaking Remuneration

The film is not just big on buzz but also on budget and remuneration. Power Star Pawan Kalyan is said to be taking home a record Rs. 100 crore, joining the elite club of top-paid Indian actors.

Priyanka Mohan, who charmed audiences in Doctor, Don, and Gang Leader, has reportedly received Rs. 1 crore. Arjun Das, known for powerful performances in Kaithi and Vikram, is being paid Rs. 440 lakh. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, stepping into Telugu cinema with this film, is charging Rs. 5 crore. Veteran star Prakash Raj has earned Rs. 1.5 crore, while Sriya Reddy, last seen in Salaar, is said to have bagged Rs. 50 lakh.

A Big Ticket Experience

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, OG is made on a massive Rs. 250 crore budget with Trivikram Srinivas as creative director. The film is set for release on September 25. Fans craze is evident as one ticket was auctioned for Rs. 1,29,999 in Telangana, while U.S. pre-sales crossed $1 million with more than 34,000 tickets sold.