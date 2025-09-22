Hyderabad: They Call Him OG, the upcoming gangster drama, is one of the most hyped Tollywood movies of 2025. Directed by Sujeeth, with music by Thaman S, the film brings together a massive star cast that includes Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, and Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu debut.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the movie is gearing up for its grand release on September 25, 2025.

OG Grand Hyderabad Event

The film’s pre-release event, named the OG Concert, took place at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on September 21. Despite heavy rain, fans turned out in huge numbers to cheer for their favorite star. The night became even more special when the makers showcased the trailer exclusively at the event. Although it was not officially released online, the trailer was leaked by attendees and quickly went viral, with fans sharing clips across social media.

Pawan Kalyan on Emraan Hashmi

During his speech, Pawan Kalyan praised Emraan Hashmi and called working with him a “Greatest opportunity to act with Emraan Hashmi.. what a brilliant performer”. He even referenced the Bollywood actor’s famous track Jhalak Dikhla Ja and said Emraan delivered an outstanding performance in OG. His words sparked loud applause from the audience, highlighting the excitement around this rare Telugu-Bollywood collaboration.

Emraan Hashmi’s Response

Soon after the event, Emraan Hashmi shared a video with Pawan Kalyan on social media. Both stars appeared stylish in matching black outfits, and Emraan captioned it simply as “OG.” The video went viral, adding to the excitement around the film.

Massive Advance Sales

The hype is not limited to India. Overseas bookings have already crossed Rs. 32 crore, with more than 70,000 tickets sold in North America alone. At Cinemark Dallas, OG has even outperformed Pushpa 2 in pre-sales, proving Pawan Kalyan’s unmatched craze abroad.

With its stylish visuals, powerful music, and a star-studded cast, They Call Him OG is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 25, 2025.