Mumbai: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s action-packed gangster thriller They Call Him OG is all set to stream on Netflix in all major languages. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the film has emerged as the biggest grosser in Pawan Kalyan’s career, earning nearly Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

According to the latest reports, the movie will begin streaming on Netflix from October 23, 2025, in all languages. Having been released in theatres on September 25, the film follows the standard 28-day theatrical window before heading to digital platforms.

Netflix reportedly acquired the digital rights for an impressive Rs. 94 crore. The OTT response will be crucial for the makers, as it will determine the scale of the planned sequel and prequel.

A Box Office Winner

Released on September 25, They Call Him OG opened to massive hype and strong initial collections. While the momentum slowed after mixed reviews, the film managed a successful long run, collecting around Rs. 283 crore gross and Rs. 166 crore share. With a theatrical business of Rs. 173 crore, the movie came close to its break-even target.

OG Cast and Crew

The film features Pawan Kalyan in a powerful lead role, supported by Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and others. S. Thaman’s music and Sujeeth’s direction added energy to this high-octane action entertainer.