OGH demolition: Patients might soon need to wear helmets, says Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Concerning the demolition of the dilapidated Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday urged the state government who differ in their opinions on the demolition to file counters.

The state government was asked to file counters in two weeks.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe highlighted that medical professionals and patients at the OGH might soon need to wear helmets for their safety as the structure lies in a critical condition.

The bench was dealing with a batch of five PILs related to the fate of the OGH building.

Among these PILs, some petitioners urged the court to direct the government to initiate the demolition of the existing OGH structure and replace it with a new one.

On the other hand, a few others have approached the HC opposing the proposal and advocating for its preservation.

The government counsel informed the court that the expert’s committee had filed a status report on July 27 about the structural strength of the building along with its suggestions.

Additionally, the counsel sought time as the advocate general will be arguing the case.

The CJ then directed the state government to file its contention on the status report in two weeks and said that the date for the final hearing would be decided thereafter.